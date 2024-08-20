Algerian Foreign Minister And Lebanese Counterpart Discuss Developments In Lebanon

During a phone conversation held on Tuesday, Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude for Algeria's efforts in the United Nations Security Council, strongly supporting Lebanon's stances, vital interests, and territorial in face of repetitive Israeli assaults on its territories, as well as for Algeria's provision of a shipment to reoperate Lebanon's power stations.

