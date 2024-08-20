Algerian Foreign Minister And Lebanese Counterpart Discuss Developments In Lebanon
8/20/2024 3:22:41 PM
Algiers: Algerian foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Lebanese caretaker foreign minister Abdullah Bou Habib discussed developments in Lebanon and the region.
During a phone conversation held on Tuesday, Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude for Algeria's efforts in the United Nations Security Council, strongly supporting Lebanon's stances, vital interests, and territorial Sovereignty in face of repetitive Israeli assaults on its territories, as well as for Algeria's provision of a fuel shipment to reoperate Lebanon's power stations.
