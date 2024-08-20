Pierce Group Chooses SCAYLE To Streamline Its Digital Business For Continued International Growth

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Pierce Group, the European leader in eCommerce for riders, announced today that it has chosen SCAYLE as its new commerce to ensure

experience-driven shopping for its customers internationally. The group's three retailers – 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore – will migrate to SCAYLE as part of the launch of a new global, unified, multi-brand platform. The Sweden-based eCommerce group specializes in motocross, motorcycle, and snowmobile items, ranging from helmets, gear, tires, oils, and spare parts to accessories and lifestyle products.



SCAYLE is one of the fastest-growing commerce platforms in the world. It was explicitly designed for enterprise B2C brands and retailers to simplify complex use cases within one intuitive, unified, and highly flexible platform to create outstanding customer experiences with a short time to market. SCAYLE provides a comprehensive set of ready-to-use features, including native internationalization capabilities for fully localized country shops, catering to the needs of global audiences. SCAYLE's native features are based on best practices and developed in close collaboration with enterprise customers.



Emilija Frew, CTO at Pierce Group, said:

“We were looking for a partner who truly understands our needs as a multi-brand retailer – and found it in SCAYLE. Its deep-rooted experience in digital commerce, the short time

to market, and its extensive set of intuitively configurable features, convinced us to partner with SCAYLE. Its ability to drive efficiency while providing such a flexible platform to create unique customer experiences stands out in the market.”

SCAYLE's commerce engine will empower the Pierce Group to manage all of its brands within one unified platform – across all channels and countries. The Pierce Group can now set up new country shops with a few clicks in their shop management and easily configure complex business logic like defining audience-specific checkout rules. Furthermore, it is now able to quickly integrate its favorite third-party and self-built tools with SCAYLE's seamless and powerful APIs. This is best exemplified with Pierce Group implementing its self-built“Fit my bike” feature, allowing customers to search for products that will match their bike type.



SCAYLE's Martin Kamphav, Country Manager Nordics, said:

“We're happy to have gained the trust of Pierce Group and to work with a team of digital commerce natives, who really know how to build a loyal fan base across the globe. Together with Pierce, we are committed to innovation and providing the best customer experiences on the market. I'm excited that we will support Pierce to double down on creating shopper journeys that redefine commerce.”

About Pierce Group

Pierce is a leading eCommerce company that sells motorcycle and snowmobile gear, parts, and accessories to riders across Europe. The company has a unique and wide range of products, which includes a significant range of own brands. Sales are conducted through locally adapted websites that are divided in three segments: Offroad, Onroad, and Other. Offroad targets motocross and enduro riders through the website 24MX while Onroad targets customers who ride on traffic-filled roads through the website XLMOTO. The Other segment primarily targets snowmobile riders through the website Sledstore. Pierce is a European company with headquarters in Stockholm, a centralized warehouse in Szczecin, where it also has an office with IT, Finance, and Marketing expert teams, and a customer care function in Barcelona.

More information:



About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is an enterprise shop system enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique customer experiences with ease. Its extensive feature set includes PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as functionalities for omnichannel, advanced promotions, and search. And all is unified within one intuitive user interface. The modern architecture can be flexibly expanded via APIs. Leading brands such as Manchester United, Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, and FC Bayern choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovation speed and drive growth in commerce. SCAYLE GmbH is part of the ABOUT YOU Group.

