EU Funds €8M Programme To Strengthen Egypt's Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and the European Union signed a €8m agreement on Tuesday aimed at strengthening the country's industrial sector and creating jobs.

The“EU Support to Trade, Industry, Growth & Rapid Access” (TIGARA) programme will be implemented over five years in cooperation with the of Industry, Ministry of and Foreign Trade, UNIDO, and the EU.

The initiative seeks to enhance the competitiveness and efficiency of Egypt's private sector, promote sustainable economic growth, and create employment opportunities, according to a joint statement.

The programme will focus on improving the capacity and efficiency of the Egyptian system concerned with enterprise development and trade, as well as increasing the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in selected industrial value chains.

Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, witnessed the signing of the agreement at the Ministry of Planning headquarters.

El-Wazir emphasised the importance of the programme in training and capacity building for Egypt's industrial sector. He highlighted the need for improved transportation infrastructure to support the industry's growth.

Al-Mashat stressed the government's commitment to industrial development and human capital investment. She noted that the programme aligns with the ministry's efforts to boost the competitiveness of the industrial sector and create jobs.

Christian Berger, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, described the EU as Egypt's primary trading partner and emphasized the strategic nature of the relationship. He expressed confidence that the programme would contribute to Egypt's economic resilience and growth.

Patrick Gilabert, Representative of the UNIDO Regional Office in Egypt, described the TIGARA project as a strategic initiative to transform Egypt's industrial sector through innovation, improved institutional capacities, and sustainable practices.