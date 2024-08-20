(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hallotrope Selected as Primary Supplier of Biographene Carbon Material for Wisconsin Battery Company, Securing Millions of Batteries per Month Starting in 2025

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hallotrope , a world leader in advanced carbon materials, has been selected as the primary supplier of biographene carbon material for the Wisconsin Battery Company (WinBat ). Beginning in 2025, this partnership will secure the production of millions of batteries per month, significantly increasing WinBat's production capabilities and stabilizing the US battery chain.The selection of Hallotrope biographene follows a thorough evaluation process, where WinBat recognized Hallotrope's commitment to sustainability, high quality biographene carbon materials, and its key role in addressing the global shortage of graphite. With graphite now on the US Critical Minerals list, a shortage graphite poses a serious challenge to the US battery industry. Hallotrope's biographene offers a superior replacement to traditional graphite, ensuring a stable supply of critical materials while strengthening our US domestic supply chains.Hallotrope's biographene materials have undergone extensive scientific and laboratory testing, confirming their suitability for use in hearing aid batteries and a variety of other applications. These tests have been led by world-renowned electrochemical scientists, Dr. Deyang Qu at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Dr. Sheldon Shi at the University of North Texas. Their research has validated the effectiveness of Hallotrope's specialized carbon, coined as biographene, for use in hearing aid batteries, toys, scooters, tools, and energy vehicles. Based on these successful results, WinBat has approached a leading hearing aid manufacturer to obtain a volume estimate for production. Once fully ramped up, production is anticipated to require approximately 7.2 million batteries per month.“We are thrilled to be chosen as the carbon provider for WinBat,” said Adam Havig, CEO of Hallotrope.“Our team has worked tirelessly to develop cutting-edge technology that not only meets the highest sustainability standards but also delivers premium-quality energy storage material. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and sustainable carbon materials. We are honored to support WinBat's mission to produce efficient and eco-friendly batteries.”With the rising global demand for batteries, particularly in the renewable energy sector, Hallotrope is set to play a crucial role in meeting this need and promoting the use of clean energy. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology will ensure a reliable and consistent supply of high-quality carbon materials to WinBat. The first major shipment of graphene for WinBat is scheduled to be delivered this year.This partnership marks a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable future. It highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in the renewable energy industry, and both companies are looking forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership.About HallotropeHallotrope is a leading producer of biographene and other advanced carbon materials. The company specializes in producing conductive, electrical-grade biographene, offering a superior alternative to both natural and synthetic graphite. Leveraging specialized reactor equipment developed over a decade, Hallotrope has perfected the production of ultra-pure hemp carbon allotropes in the form of mesoporous carbon. As one of the first companies to establish and secure domestic biographene supply chains in the USA, Hallotrope boasts high output capabilities to meet growing demand.About WinBatWisconsin Battery Company, a benefit corporation, is a pioneering energy storage company committed to developing advanced battery technologies that meet the evolving needs of the modern world. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency and reliability, WinBat aims to provide innovative solutions that contribute to a cleaner, safer, more energy-efficient future.

