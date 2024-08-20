PODCAST: Biodiversity, Natural Wealth, And Resilient Ecosystems

(MENAFN- 3BL) We face a biodiversity crisis around the world, as many countries rush to save their species and habitats. Human interaction and overdevelopment are amongst the major contributors to biodiversity loss, along with climate change. How can we rethink our traditional development practices in order to better serve our species, our environments and our communities? In this episode, we hear from experts in Costa Rica, New Zealand and France, about biodiversity efforts and challenges in their countries.

