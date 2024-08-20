Global Thyroid Function Test Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thyroid Function Test Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The thyroid function test market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.60 billion in 2023 to $1.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of thyroid cancers, rise in middle-class disposable income, increased patient population, proactive government initiatives, and increased adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The thyroid function test market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Growth Driver Of The Thyroid Function Test Market

The prevalence of thyroid disorder incidences is expected to propel the growth of the thyroid function test market going forward. Thyroid disorders are medical conditions that affect the function of the thyroid gland, a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. Thyroid disorders are growing due to dietary changes, radiation exposure, hormonal changes, environmental factors, and autoimmune diseases. Thyroid function tests are vital for diagnosing and managing thyroid disorders by providing crucial information about thyroid hormone levels and antibody presence, guiding treatment decisions, monitoring therapy effectiveness, and preventing complications.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the thyroid function test market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Major companies operating in the thyroid function test market are developing innovative products such as home-use thyroid tests to provide patients with convenient, accurate, and timely monitoring of their thyroid hormone levels. Home-use thyroid tests are diagnostic kits designed for individuals to measure their thyroid hormone levels at home conveniently. These tests typically involve collecting a small blood sample via a finger prick, which is then analyzed through a mail-in service or with an at-home testing device.

Segments:

1) By Test Type: Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Triiodothyronine (T3), Thyroxine (T4), Free triiodothyronine (FT3), Free Thyroxine (FT4)

2) By Indication: Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Thyroid Cancer, Other Indications

3) By End User: Clinics, Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the thyroid function test market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the thyroid function test market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Thyroid Function Test Market Definition

Thyroid function tests (TFTs) are a group of blood tests used to assess the function of the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and various bodily functions. These tests measure levels of thyroid hormones and other substances that influence thyroid activity to diagnose thyroid disorders and monitor their treatment.

Thyroid Function Test Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Thyroid Function Test Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thyroid function test market size, thyroid function test market drivers and trends, thyroid function test market major players, thyroid function test competitors' revenues, thyroid function test market positioning, and thyroid function test market growth across geographies. The thyroid function test market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

