Fresh Compressed Yeast Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fresh compressed yeast market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.64 billion in 2023 to $5.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to bakery industry growth, a staple in traditional baking methods, food processing industry expansion, rising population and urbanization, health consciousness and natural ingredients.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fresh compressed yeast market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to specialty and artisanal baked goods, expansion of quick-service restaurants, gluten-free and allergen-free product development, globalization of baked goods consumption, and e-commerce growth in food ingredients sales.

Growth Driver Of The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market

The increasing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the fresh compressed yeast market going forward. Bakery products are food items that are usually produced in a bakery that manufactures and sells flour-based baked products such as cookies, cakes, pastries, bread, and pies. Fresh yeast or compressed yeast is frequently used in bakery items such as bread, rolls, and other yeast-raised baked foods. It has a short shelf life and should be used within a few days. Fresh compressed yeast is one of the important ingredients that are used in baking bakery products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fresh compressed yeast market include Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Lesaffre Nordic AB, Associated British Foods PLC, Chr. Hansen A/S, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fresh compressed yeast market. Major companies operating in the fresh compressed yeast market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Bio-ethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast

2) By Form: Fresh Yeast, Active Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Other Forms

3) By Application: Functional Food, Beverage Segment, Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fresh compressed yeast market in 2023. The regions covered in the fresh compressed yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market Definition

Fresh compressed yeast refers to the fresh cream yeast that has been compacted into little blocks after being drained of the majority of its water. It can be dissolved in liquid to assist it in dispersing in the dough, but it is also simple to crush and add directly to the dough during the process of mixing.

Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fresh compressed yeast market size , fresh compressed yeast market drivers and trends, fresh compressed yeast market major players, fresh compressed yeast competitors' revenues, fresh compressed yeast market positioning, and fresh compressed yeast market growth across geographies. The fresh compressed yeast market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

