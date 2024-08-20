Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rectangular dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.07 billion in 2023 to $10.19 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. It will grow to $16.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth is driven by advancements in wireless technology, the demand for compact antennas, high dielectric materials, and the expanding radar and satellite sectors, alongside military and aerospace applications.

Rising Adoption of Connected Devices Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of connected devices is significantly propelling the growth of the rectangular dielectric resonator antenna market. Connected devices, embedded with sensors and technologies to exchange data, are enhancing automation and efficiency across various sectors, from home automation to industrial processes. Rectangular dielectric resonator antennas are favored in these devices for their compact size and efficiency in wireless communication. According to Ericsson, the number of IoT-connected devices is expected to surge to 34.7 billion by 2028, up from 13.2 billion in 2022, further driving the market for DRAs.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the rectangular dielectric resonator antenna market include Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Kyocera Corporation. These companies are advancing the market through innovations such as 3D-printed dielectric materials. For instance, Fortify and Rogers Corporation's collaboration aims to enhance antenna performance and miniaturize designs using additive manufacturing of low-loss dielectric materials.

In a strategic development, Fortify and Rogers Corporation have partnered to scale the production of precision substrates and gradient refractive index lenses, addressing the rising demand in wireless and satellite communications.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are shaping the rectangular dielectric resonator antenna market, including:

.Antenna Miniaturization: Driven by the need for compact and efficient designs.

.Wearable Device Integration: Incorporating DRAs into smaller, wearable technologies.

.Improved Antenna Design: Enhancements in efficiency and performance.

.AI in Antenna Optimization: Utilizing artificial intelligence for design and performance improvements.

.Eco-Friendly Materials: Increasing use of sustainable materials in antenna production.

Market Segmentation

.By Technology: Multi Input Multi Output (MIMO), Single Input Multi Output (SIMO), Multi Input Single Output (MISO), Single Input Single Output (SISO)

.By Frequency Range: Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Super High Frequency (SHF), Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

.By Application: Civil, Military

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the rectangular dielectric resonator antenna market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The market's expansion is also anticipated in other regions as global connectivity and technology adoption increase.

Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rectangular dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) market size, rectangular dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) market drivers and trends, rectangular dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The rectangular dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

