Experience A Sovereign® Approach To Windows

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alside,® a leading and distributor of exterior building products introduces its new best-in-class windows series, Sovereign Windows. Sovereign is a fusion-welded vinyl window that strikes the perfect balance between smart style and total sustainability providing year-round comfort and savings.

From their sleek, elegant but simple design to the strength of their vinyl frame and sashes, Sovereign boasts Alside's highest quality replacement windows in seven different styles: double hung, bay and bow, sliding, awning, casement, garden and sliding patio doors. Each Sovereign Window is built with an ultra-premium design from the coved contoured glazing beads to the Phifer BetterVue® screens that allow for more natural light while repelling water, preventing dirt and debris from staying on the screen and remains cleaner longer.

"Replacement windows can make a real statement about personal tastes and design preferences when it comes to the exterior of the home," said

Adam Copel, Business Director of Windows, Associated Materials.

"Sovereign Windows are a luxurious, state-of-the-art product that embraces elevated comfort and enhanced durability home improvement professionals will love."

Equipped with glass options to promote sustainability, with Sovereign Windows consumers have the option to choose from the ultra energy-efficient ClimaTech Pri ME insulated glass technology which not only meets ENERGY STAR Most Efficient requirements in all climate zones, but qualifies for tax credits. ClimaTech Pri ME provides a powerful energy-saving shield due to its three panes of glass with Low-E technology, two spaces of argon gas fill and two warm-edge spacer systems.

Outstanding thermal performance with cavity foam inserts

Comfortable and consistent indoor temperatures with Quad 4 fin seal weatherstripping and a network of airtight insulating chambers

Warm-edge spacer system in triple-pane unit reduces conductions of heat at the edge of glass for increased energy efficiency

Premium design and construction ; available with high-end hardware and custom options.

Architectural elegance with clean-line design and beveled sash

Low-profile sloped sill promotes efficient water drainage to help maintain a fresh, clean appearance

Greater durability and resistance to impact (up to PG/DP 50) with heavy-duty frame and sash construction

Protection against inclement weather ; interlock at sash meeting rails creates a tight seal against air infiltration.

Polyurethane fiberglass reinforced sash meeting rail delivers superb structural integrity and long-lasting performance Double-hung window design with tilt-in top and bottom sashes makes cleaning and maintenance easy and convenient from inside the home.

Available in a variety of colors, hardware and glass options for a more personalized, custom experience, Sovereign Windows features a lifetime limited, transferrable warranty. To take your replacement windows to a superior level of design and sustainability, visit

.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leading manufacturer and distributor of exterior building products for residential and light commercial remodeling and new construction markets. The $1.0 billion in revenues company, established in 1947, distributes a variety of windows, siding, and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit .

