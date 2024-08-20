Quantiphi Named Among AI And Analytics Leaders By Nelsonhall Wealth And Asset Management NEAT Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall Wealth and Asset Management Services 2024 NEAT report under the AI & Analytics Services category for its tangible impact and AI and analytics solutions in the wealth and asset management industry.

NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) assesses vendor performance across wealth & asset management services to identify the highest-performing vendors overall and with specific capabilities in cloud migration, process automation, AI and analytics services and professional services. Vendors are evaluated on "their ability to deliver immediate benefit" and clients' future requirements.

Co-Founder Reghu Harihara said the recognition in the AI & Analytics Services category underscores Quantiphi's commitment to solving what matters in the financial services sector through cutting-edge AI and analytics.

"We are honored to be hailed as a company that's setting new benchmarks for excellence in the wealth and asset management services sector through the power of AI," Hariharan said. "This reflects our continued commitment to deliver transformational AI and analytics solutions and with NelsonHall's prestigious backing, current and future customers alike know they are in the best hands possible."

Program Director for Banking Andy Efstathiou said Quantiphi's technology services for wealth and asset management enable transformation with AI, generative AI , data compliance and digital experience services.

"Quantiphi's proprietary language-based analytics tools enable clients to speed document analysis and deployment of functionality to support customer needs," Efstathiou said.

The recognition signifies a shift towards more intelligent, automated and efficient solutions, setting a new standard for service delivery and operational excellence in the industry.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at

