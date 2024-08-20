Grape Solar Unveils Its On-Shoring Manufacturing Clusters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arthur Sarkissian, the Producer of the RUSH HOUR

Domestically Made Solar Components De-Risk Global Chain

- Ocean YuanANAHEIM , CALIFORNIA, USA , August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grape Solar, a pioneer in creating global clusters, unveils its strategic roadmap to tackle the industry's most pressing needs for domestically made components in the United States."There are plenty of solar panel assembly factories already built in the United States in the last two years after the U.S. passed Inflation Reduction Act two years ago, however, the technology and capital intensive segments are still lacking, for example, there is very little solar cell and battery cell manufacturing capacities in the U.S. to date;" Ocean Yuan, founder and CEO of Grape Solar in Eugene, Oregon since 2009. "Our goal is to focus on building vertically integrated supply chain starting from solar cells and battery cells, and expands to transformers, switch gears, and other gating items that have long lead times.""We have successfully partnered with multiple technology companies that have decades of experience in making large scale solar cells, battery cells, transformers, switch gears, and other components to manufacture these products in the U.S. states, to meet the increasing demand for high quality, locally delivered products for the next decades."By carefully selecting manufacturers of the critical components the U.S. market needs, Grape Solar developed a stringent criteria to filter the vast global supply chain, and awarded finalists to participate in the U.S. ventures. These criteria include:True believer in the long term growth potential in the U.S. market;Strong financial standing;Unique technology that separates from the others;Other considerations.Grape Solar will announce its partner program at its 15th anniversary gala on the evening of September 9th, 2024 in Anaheim, California while RE+ Exhibition is underway. The award will be presented by Arthur Sarkissian, Producer of the film RUSH HOUR .About Grape Solar:Grape Solar was founded in Eugene, Oregon in 2009 by Ocean Yuan, an award winning entrepreneur in solar industry. Grape Solar was the first in the nation to market and distribute grid tied solar systems to American consumers through big box retailers since 2010. In the past 15 years, Grape Solar has served over 100,000 customers including residential, commercial and industrial, and utility customers nationwide by selecting de-risked supply chain, offering excellent services, and most importantly long term vision that solves customers pain points.For more information, please contact: ...

Ocean Yuan

Grape Solar, Inc.

+1 541-349-9000

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn