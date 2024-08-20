Versant Diagnostics Advances Dermatopathology With Acquisition Of Cutaneous Pathology, P.A. Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pathologist and dermatopathology luminary, Omar P. Sangueza, M.D., has joined Versant Diagnostics as they continue to expand their of dermatopathologists across the country.

Grapevine, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versant Diagnostics , an independent physician services company, today announced the of Cutaneous Pathology, P.A., a dermatopathology practice based in Winston-Salem, N.C. Internationally renowned pathologist and dermatopathology luminary, Omar P. Sangueza, M.D., has joined Versant Diagnostics as they continue to expand their network of dermatopathologists across the country.

Dr. Sangueza worked with the late A. Bernard Ackerman, M.D. while a Holtzman Fellow in Dermatopathology at New York University before going on to train many national and international dermatopathology fellows through various programs. Dr. Sangueza has authored multiple publications and books on Dermatopathology and continues to be a highly sought after lecturer throughout the world. Among his many achievements and honors, Dr. Sangueza was granted the Award for Excellence in Teaching of Dermatopathology in 2014.

“We are honored to have Dr. Sangueza on our team,” says Dr. David Rowe, Regional Managing Director at Versant.“He is an incredible physician and trusted partner for the dermatopathology needs in our country and around the globe. His expertise will continue to make a positive impact on patient care by expanding access to our increasing network of specialists.”

Versant Diagnostics provides the necessary resources, infrastructure, and technology to their multi-specialty pathologists, with the mission to improve patient outcomes, elevate care, and save lives. Versant Diagnostics' sub-specialty experts cover the areas of Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Genitourinary Pathology, Hematopathology, Breast Pathology, Women's Health/Gynecological Pathology, Renal Pathology, Clinical Pathology, and General Surgical Pathology.

“I could not be more excited to join the great people at Versant Diagnostics,” says Dr. Omar Sangueza.“The vision of the company, their commitment to excellence, and their devotion to providers and patients is truly remarkable and something I am pleased to be part of. Their values and goals align directly with mine.”

Versant Diagnostics is rapidly advancing the benefits of digital pathology in anatomic pathology labs and specialty clinics and has an aggressive growth strategy into additional markets and sub-specialties. For more information, visit and follow Versant Diagnostics on LinkedIn .

###

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with a skilled set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics provides superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Renee Cossman ...