ETA Announces Kurt Strawhecker As 2024 Hall Of Fame Inductee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is proud to announce the induction of Kurt Strawhecker into its 2024 Hall of Fame. Strawhecker, founder of TSG (The Strawhecker Group), is recognized for his four decades of innovation and leadership in the payments industry.

Strawhecker's payments career highlights started when he joined First Data (now Fiserv) in 1985 include pioneering marketing in statements, founding TSG in 2006, and championing the "Evolved Acquirer" concept. Further, his contribution to the includes nearly 20 years of leading ETA Committees and serving on its Board of Directors. Strawhecker was earlier honored as ETA's Member of the Year in 2009, and TSG was named Business Partner of the Year in 2010. His advocacy for data-driven decision-making has significantly influenced industry practices.

"Kurt Strawhecker exemplifies the innovative spirit that the ETA Hall of Fame celebrates," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "His contributions have significantly impacted how many businesses approach payments strategy. Kurt's induction recognizes his longstanding commitment to advancing our industry through practical, forward-thinking solutions."

Strawhecker's Midwest roots and global experience have informed his practical business philosophy, summed up in his oft-quoted mantra: "Life doesn't reward you for what you know, but for what you do."

The ETA Hall of Fame recognizes payments industry leaders whose contributions have significantly shaped electronic transactions over the long term. Strawhecker joins a distinguished group of inductees who have left an indelible mark on the payments landscape.

Kurt Strawhecker will be recognized at ETA's Strategic Leadership Forum on September 17, at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, Florida. For more information about the event and the ETA Hall of Fame, please visit

