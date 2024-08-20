Morae Launches 'Morai' Generative AI-Powered Legal Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morae Global Corporation

Invites Corporate Legal, Compliance, and Law Firm Clients to Join MorAI Use Case Development Program

- Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO, MoraeHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced the launch of MorAI, an exclusive family of mature GenAI-powered solutions available immediately for corporate legal departments, compliance functions, and law firms. MorAI empowers clients to confidently unlock the full potential of GenAI through delivery of proven use cases to help clients achieve their business objectives, including workflow and data insights transformation, actionable business intelligence, and powerful legal risk controls.In parallel with the launch of the first five solutions under the MorAI umbrella, Morae also invites both current and prospective clients to join its MorAI Use Case Development Program. Participation in the program includes the opportunity to engage with Morae experts and technology partners on the development of new and innovative use cases. In addition, the program includes access to an exclusive Use Case Exploration Framework and Environment to help clients understand what's available and how these solutions can be tailored to meet their exact needs and business goals.“Generative AI is prompting legal professionals around the world to rethink service delivery models and client expectations, marking a tectonic shift in the legal landscape,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO at Morae.“The trend has captured the collective imagination of legal innovators across the industry, with exciting results from early adopters now driving increasingly strong demand for more mature solutions.”“Our launch of MorAI represents the culmination of an 18-month initiative at Morae to make Generative AI-powered legal solutions a reality for specific use cases, legal and compliance functions, and as an enterprise platform. It's an area we've been investing in aggressively, including close collaboration with a multitude of clients and partners on use case exploration and development. Our MorAI solutions are built upon these proven and specific use cases to offer clients confidence in their ability to deliver on GenAI's promise of unprecedented transformational impact,” said Bashir.Bashir added,“It's an exciting time for the legal industry as we see adoption of GenAI accelerating significantly over the months ahead. MorAI places us at the forefront of this trend for our clients.”MorAI is powered by a unique blend of technology partnerships, proprietary solutions and trusted advisors to help clients realize immediate value and dramatic improvements. Available MorAI solutions include:.MorAI Assessment - Empowering organizations with a tailored roadmap to AI success. These expert-led readiness assessments include current state analysis, opportunity identification, strategic roadmapping, risk assessment, and AI solution recommendations..MorAI Contract Analysis - Transforming contracts repositories from mere storage into strategic assets, that can be leveraged to enable deeper insights into organizational obligations, risks, and opportunities and in turn improve decision making to drive better business outcomes..MorAI Contract Drafting - Improving contracting processes with AI-driven workflows designed to add efficiency, mitigate risk, enhance value, increase competitive advantage, and facilitate decision making with valuable contract insights during drafting and review..MorAI Discovery Analytics - Driving eDiscovery excellence through intelligent integrations, comprehensive dashboard analytics, predictive case management and exceptional customer service for each specific project and even across multiple matters..MorAI Spend Insights - Providing real-time predictive insights and trends data on legal department spending through user queries written in plain English. The insights generated enable legal leadership to better determine and justify who, how, when and where – and at what cost -- legal work should be performed.To learn more about Morae and our MorAI family of solutions and Use Case Development Program, please visit us at moraeglobal/morai-generative-ai . Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on the latest developments, including details on a new MorAI webinar series starting in September.About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.

Hope Swancy Haslam

Morae Global Corporation

+1 713-244-6006

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube