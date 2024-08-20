MAD Security Nominated For Huntsville-Madison County Chamber Of Commerce 2024 Small Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAD Security nominated for the 2024 Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce Awards in Engineering/Defense Business & Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.

- Jeremy Conway, President and CEOHUNTSVILLE, AL, US, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAD Security , a premier cybersecurity Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is honored to announce its nomination for the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce 2024 Small Business Awards in two prestigious categories: Engineering/Defense Business of the Year and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.These nominations underscore the unwavering commitment of MAD Security to safeguard the nation's defense industrial base (DIB), maritime, and federal public sector clients we proudly serve with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDCOSB), MAD Security combines deep technical expertise with the discipline and integrity instilled by our veteran leadership to protect the digital assets of the defense sector and government contractor clients.As a nominee for Engineering/Defense Business of the Year, MAD Security stands out for its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, which integrates the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework and best practices into all service offerings. The Veteran-Owned Business of the Year nomination highlights MAD Security's roots in military service and Core Values: Passion for High Standards and Constant Improvement, Integrity, Coachable, We Do the Work, and Professional. Our veteran leadership brings a mission-focused mindset that resonates throughout our entire team, ensuring we deliver on our promise to safeguard businesses from cybersecurity threats."We are immensely proud to be recognized by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, especially in a community at the forefront of technological innovation and national defense,” says Jeremy Conway, CEO.“These nominations validate the vital work and passion our team puts into every engagement and reinforces our commitment to excellence in safeguarding our clients from evil.”MAD Security is honored to be among the nominees and looks forward to celebrating with fellow business leaders in the community. We remain steadfast in our mission to simplify the cybersecurity challenge for our clients, ensuring their business success and security.###ABOUT MAD SECURITYFounded in 2010, MAD Security is a dynamic, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) cybersecurity MSSP. We fiercely protect the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors from cyber threats. Our powerful suite of services includes Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service, Managed Detection & Response, Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing. Our SOC services deliver relentless monitoring, rapid threat detection, and swift response. By integrating NIST frameworks, we ensure top-tier standards and compliance. Driven by passion and integrity, MAD Security proudly ranks as a Top 250 MSSP and an Inc. Best Workplace.

