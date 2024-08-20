2024 Halloween Survey Results: Insights On Online Searches And Costume Preferences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH MANKATO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HalloweenCostumes , the largest online-only retailer of Halloween costumes, has released the results of their 2024 Halloween survey. In the spirit of Halloween season, they surveyed over 1,000 adults across the United States and analyzed their responses to get reveal how the Americans will planning, spending, and celebrating Halloween this year.Key Findings:Inclusivity in Costume Options: 67% of respondents feel there are enough costumes for all body types. This is a substantial increase from last year's 49% affirmative responses.Importance of Costume Quality: The survey reveals that the most important factors for Halloween costumes are quality (38%), affordability (25%), and comfort or fit (20%).Year-Round Costume Use: Over 60% of respondents wear costumes outside of Halloween for cosplay/roleplay, events, festivals, and parties."HalloweenCostumes is committed to quality and meeting the diverse needs of our customers. From infant sizes to 8X, we offer costumes that ensure everyone can find what they're looking for-not just for Halloween, but year-round," said Tom Fallenstein, CEO of HalloweenCostumes.Social Media Searches Dominate Halloween Planning: Over 65% of respondents preferred various social media platforms as the source for Halloween ideas, while 20% used online searches (Google/Bing) as their top source for Halloween information.Growing Trend of Online Purchases: 36% of respondents have bought a Halloween costume online and plan to do so again this year. An additional 16% are considering making their first online purchase.Diverse Spending Habits: Survey results show that 34% of respondents spend $26 to $50 per costume, while 29% spend between $51 and $99.Choosing Where to Buy Costumes: Over half (54%) of respondents shop around for cost-effective and convenient options, while 29% are brand loyal."HalloweenCostumes stands out as a top choice for both new and returning customers due to our pricing, convenience, and extensive selection. We cater to all budgets with our diverse range of options.” – Tom Fallenstein, CEO, HalloweenCostumesOther Findings:Popular Themes and Characters: Popular villains like Freddy Krueger, Annie Wilkes, Chucky, and Michael Myers are favored by respondents. The most requested themes and characters in the survey include Freddy Krueger, Anime, Disney, Ghosts, Avengers, and Deadpool.Use of AI in Halloween Planning: Over half of respondents use AI for costume planning (17%) and décor (24%) or both (14%)Age for Choosing Costume Themes: Most parents let their children choose their costume theme or character by age 6, with 76% of respondents allowing choice by this age.Taking Down Halloween Decorations: 74% of respondents take down decorations between November 1st and Christmas, indicating a seasonal approach to décor.HalloweenCostumes is thrilled to offer a diverse selection of classic, collectible, trendy, and easy-to-wear options for Halloween season. With something for everyone, our diverse selection ensures that Halloween is unforgettable for everyone.For detailed insights and additional graphics, visit the HalloweenCostumes blog titled "2024 Halloween in America Survey Results [Infographics] ."

