VHS Learning Announces Six New International Partnerships, Including An International Baccalaureate World School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VHS is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class programs to students and everywhere.

Students gain access to VHS Learning's catalog of 250+ teacher-led online courses, including STEM programs, 29 AP® offerings, and a rich selection of electives.

- Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS LearningBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Six schools in Germany and Asia have joined the hundreds of educational institutions around the world that have expanded their curriculum offerings through partnerships with VHS Learning . Students in the partner schools gain access to VHS Learning's catalog of more than 250 teacher-led online courses, including STEM programs, 29 AP® offerings, and an extensive selection of electives.Among VHS Learning's new partner schools is one of the world's leading International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, Berlin Brandenburg International School (BBIS), located in northeast Germany. IB World Schools are authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization to offer IB courses to students.BBIS serves 850 students from over 70 different countries and has reserved a number of virtual course“seats” for the students to use whenever they identify a VHS Learning course of interest.The other five new school partners include:.Hsinchu International Academy in Taiwan.Ivy Collegiate Academy in Taiwan.JPED Academy in China.Mahindra International School in India.Wesley International School in Thailand“VHS Learning partners with schools in 66 countries, and we have consistently received high satisfaction reports from both administrators and teachers,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“Our partner schools also report that our wide variety of partnership options make it very easy to work with us.”Some of VHS Learning's partner schools enroll students in the nonprofit's online courses on an as-needed basis. Others opt for teacher partnerships that allow them to save on tuition costs by incorporating one or more of their teachers into the VHS Learning program as instructors. The third option is a student-only partnership in which, like BBIS, schools purchase a set number of virtual course“seats” upfront at a discount.“Over 90 percent of schools stay on as our partners, year after year, reflecting the value that schools find with the VHS Learning program,” said DeFuria.“We are dedicated to helping our partner schools deliver the high-quality, rigorous instruction that their students need to stay on track for their future college experiences and careers.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 250+ online high school courses - including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

+1 770-310-5244

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube