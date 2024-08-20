Eagleview Hires Insurance Industry Veteran Courtney Cooke As VP, Enterprise Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Leading Aerial Imagery Provider Continues to Scale Leadership Team to Respond to Growth

Rochester, NY, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EagleView , a leading provider of aerial imagery, announces that Courtney Cooke will be joining the company as Vice President of Enterprise Growth. Cooke has spent over 20 years working across the P&C insurance with top tier carriers and Insurtech startups. She will be leveraging that experience in working with carriers to address their top pain points with solutions.

“We support 9 out of the top 10 insurance companies in North America as well as a wide range of carriers from farm bureaus to regional mutuals,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView.“Bringing on Courtney will help us support our customers more effectively, partnering with them to deliver new solutions in a dynamic and challenging market. We are thrilled to have her strategic expertise and wide network on our team as we expand to reach new customers.”

Cooke began her journey as a specialized adjuster for the in-house managed repair program at State Farm Insurance in 2002. After the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Rita, and Wilma in 2005, she joined the Catastrophe Response Team where she continued to serve those in need. Following eight years in training, auditing, classroom instruction, and development path, she moved on to the Office of Learning. She worked with over thirty-five thousand claims employees in that department focused on training prioritization and budget allocation.

In 2018, Courtney transitioned to a vendor support role within the P&C industry as the VP of Business Development for an independent adjusting company, where she was focused on servicing and consulting with industry leaders for both property and auto claims. In 2021, she pivoted to an AI company where she became the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, providing alternative inspection solutions for existing property inspection models. This addressed the industry's need for an Insurtech alternative at a reduced cost, optimizing efficiency while controlling costs for underwriting and claims leaders.

“I joined EagleView because I've seen the efficiency it delivers. It's a must have for insurance professionals seeking to reduce costs and improve customer experience. I can't wait to introduce it to a growing class of tech-forward insurers,” said Courtney Cook, VP of Enterprise Growth at EagleView.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Media Contact

Kristina Libby

...

Attachment

Insurance Industry Veteran Courtney Cooke Joins EagleView as VP, Enterprise Growth

CONTACT: Kristina Libby EagleView Technologies ...