Health Tech Academy Partners with Fortify for Safe, Flexible Student Financing

Students participating in virtual, self-paced certification programs can now apply for education financing through Fortify.

- Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech AcademyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health Tech Academy is excited to announce a partnership with Fortify , an academic loan program that pairs students with compliant, affordable financing options to make healthcare education possible. Students only need to select their preferred Health Tech Academy program and identify a start date to begin their funding application. Fortify will handle payment collection, processing, and repayment timelines.Unlike most traditional education loan providers, Fortify does not consider students' credit scores during the application process. Instead, it bases lending decisions on the occupations skills a student pursues and the cost-to-income ratio of their preferred program. This approach widens access to education, providing students with the benefits of feasible payment plans while Fortify assumes lending risks. Fortify also assumes regulatory risks typically passed to students, offering finances from internal assets in ways that eliminate fees otherwise passed to students.“Fortify provides our students with flexible payment options when it comes to financing their education” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy.“They share in our mission to make education affordable, and we're thrilled to partner with them in ways that break down financial barriers.”Health Tech Academy has partnered with Fortify because of its status as a learner-first lending partner. They maintain transparent pricing, with competitive loan terms that don't feature any hidden fees. Students can apply online and receive instant decisions on their applications. Loan duration will depend on the amount a student borrows to ensure they can make payments on-time.Fortify is currently available in 20 states, with plans to secure lending licenses in all states within the next 12 to 18 months.“No student should have to choose between their education and their wallet” said Health Tech Academy Product Manager Danish Khan.“This partnership with Fortify gives education an even more affordable price tag. We're equipping the next generation of allied health professionals, and we're thrilled to include Fortify in that roadmap.”Students can setup installment payment plans with Health Tech Academy through Fortify by visiting a direct gateway which collects information on their preferred program and start date before processing the submission.For more information on the benefits of applying through Fortify, steps on how to apply and answers to frequently asked questions, interested students are advised to visit:

