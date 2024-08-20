Cupix Announces Seamless Integration With Insta360 X4 Camera, Elevating 3D As-Built Capture Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cupix, a global leader in advanced 3D digital twin solutions, has announced the latest addition to its with the full support of the Insta360 X4 camera. This collaboration brings together Cupix's 3D reality capture with the superior performance of the Insta360 X4, providing users with unparalleled precision, quality, and efficiency in their spatial documentation.

Insta360 X4's advanced imaging technology, capable of on-device noise reduction and handling low-lighting conditions , excels in delivering clear and vivid visuals that capture every detail of a given space, which is crucial for industries that rely on precise jobsite documentation. Additionally, Cupix's latest 360° image stitch-line-correction technology and best-in-class 3D mapping algorithms enable the delivery of meticulously and accurately aligned data. These improvements significantly elevate the quality and reliability of the 3D models generated by Cupix.

By integrating Insta360 X4 with Cupix's platform, users can achieve the highest levels of detail, facilitating more streamlined project workflows and informed decision-making. The partnership with Insta360 Enterprise ensures that Cupix users have access to cutting-edge reality capture technology, further enhancing the platform's capabilities.

Furthermore, the Insta360 X4 features an extended battery life, allowing for longer capture sessions without the need for frequent recharging. This is especially beneficial for professionals working on large-scale projects or in remote locations with limited access to power sources.

“The integration of the Insta360 X4 with Cupix represents a significant leap forward for our platform,” said Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix.“Our customers rely on us for precise, high-quality 3D as-built captures, and the X4 perfectly complements our technology. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best tools and solutions for our users.”

"Our ongoing collaboration with Cupix continues to drive innovation in reality capture," said Jason Jia, CTO of Insta360. "By integrating Insta360 X4 with its improved resolution and dynamic range into Cupix's platform, we're delivering unparalleled visual clarity for complex construction projects. This partnership showcases our shared commitment to advancing digital transformation in the industry, setting new standards for efficiency and detail in 3D documentation."

Cupix's seamless integration with the Insta360 X4 allows users to take full advantage of the camera's robust capabilities. The combined power of Cupix and Insta360 X4 delivers a superior 3D capture experience, setting a new standard for accuracy and quality in the industry.

About Cupix

CupixTM is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry's leading AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge digital twin platform, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across all projects.

For further information, please visit

About Insta360

Founded in 2015, Insta360 creates boldly innovative products that help people capture and share their lives. Insta360 Enterprise is committed to exploring cutting-edge technology and providing partners with high-quality, easy-to-use and efficient imaging solutions and customized services. Insta360's Enterprise industry services are widely used in real estate, construction, VR live streaming, street view and many other fields. They have facilitated technological upgrades for partners in over 14 industries and nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information, please visit Insta360 Reality Capture Solution Page.

