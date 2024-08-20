Tillamook Country Smoker Unveils Bold New Tajín® Flavored Beef Jerky, Blending Savory And Spicy For The Ultimate Snack Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Elevated snack that combines the savory taste of premium beef jerky with the Tangy, spicy kick of Tajín Clásico seasoning

BAY CITY, Ore., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tillamook Country Smoker , the leader in clean label beef jerky, today announced its latest flavor innovation – Tajín ® Flavored Beef Jerky. Now available on and Tillamook's own website, this new snack combines the savory taste of premium beef jerky with the tangy and spicy kick of

Tajín

Clásico seasoning, a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

Now available on Amazon and Tillamook's own website, this new snack combines the savory taste of premium beef jerky with the tangy and spicy kick of Tajín Clásico seasoning, a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

Continue Reading

Tillamook's Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is perfect for those who crave bold flavors and simple, high-quality ingredients. This innovative twist on traditional beef jerky is designed to delight taste buds and elevate the snacking experience. Tajín, the No. 1 chili lime seasoning in the U.S., is one of the hottest flavor trends across the country. This marks the first time Tajín is officially available in a beef jerky.

Tajín's unique zesty and mildly spicy taste is perfectly complemented by Tillamook's premium beef, slow-smoked over real hardwood for an unbeatable flavor profile. Packed with protein, low in calories and gluten free, Tillamook's Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you snacking options.



"With mindful snacking on the rise, our consumers are looking for a new, exciting twist on their go-to options. Tillamook's new Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky combines the best of both worlds: the rich, savory taste of premium beef jerky and the bold, spicy tang of Tajín seasoning," said Bree Randall, CMO of Tillamook Country Smoker. "Whether you're a longtime Tajín fan or trying it for the first time, this jerky is sure to impress."

"The partnership between Tajín Clásico seasoning and Tillamook Country Smoker offers consumers a convenient, better-for-you snack that is sure to satisfy their cravings, whether they are on an outdoor adventure or navigating the hustle of city life," said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajín USA International.

Tillamook's Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is available in two sizes on Amazon - 2.2 oz .($5.99) and 6.5 oz .($13.99) and on Tillamook's website .

An image of the packaging is HERE

PRESS KIT:

HERE

About Tillamook Country Smoker:

True to its roots, Tillamook Country Smoker is known for its commitment to quality, delivering superior beef jerky, sausages and more since 1975. Made with 100% USA beef and all-natural ingredients, all of Tillamook's products are handcrafted and smoked with real hardwood in Tillamook County, Oregon. Tillamook Country Smoker products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit .



About Tajín

Industrias Tajín ® is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chili products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit ín .

Media Contact Info:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]



SOURCE Tillamook Country Smoker