Walmart Launches Jukebox: Natural Women's Personal Care Line Hits Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024

Jukebox, a women's personal care brand crafting clean, nourishing handmade soaps and natural deodorants, announces today its launch into Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart. Remixing how women approach personal care routines, Jukebox creates sensorial moments of delight out of moments that used to feel like another chore you struggled to fit into each busy day. Jukebox's monumental debut on Walmart store shelves includes a huge assortment of scents with

14 SKUs.

Excited by how Walmart shoppers have responded to their products, the team at Dr. Squatch was inspired to design a new brand for women who value natural products, especially when it comes to their skin, but also love signature scents.

Taking the product DNA of natural, high-quality ingredients from Dr. Squatch fan favorites, the Jukebox team has crafted products unique to women's needs and preferences, from adding poppy seeds to Watermelon Disco bar soap for exfoliation, to featuring delightfully nostalgic scents with a twist like Lavender Fields Forever and Vanilla on Vinyl. With new scent innovations and a commitment to high quality, Jukebox is filling a gap within the market for clean ingredient soaps and deodorants. Jukebox's portfolio of scent-forward natural products allows consumers to go beyond simply replacing a bar of soap. Instead, it encourages them to mix and match scents based on how they're feeling, whether it's getting ready in the morning, taking an evening shower, or preparing for a workout.

"We are so excited about sharing Jukebox with Walmart shoppers," said Emily Woods, Head of Jukebox. "Jukebox is rooted in addressing the unique personal care needs of women without sacrificing any of our key features: naturalness, efficacy, and scent. Women, especially moms like me, are increasingly turning to natural and looking to remove the chemical-laden products they are used to seeing in the aisle from their daily routines. We want safe, clean products that are actually effective, from brands we are excited about using. There is an explosion of options for face, but that only represents 3.5% of an adult's skin. Jukebox has the other 96.5% covered, starting with soap and deodorant in a wide range of scents designed for you to mix it up daily. We keep hearing from our girls that their skin feels amazing, and they can't stop sniffing their armpits because they smell so good, so I know we are onto something!"

Each Jukebox product is not only made with high-quality, natural oils and ingredients, but the names of the products are inspired by hit songs, and come paired with a Spotify playlist, turning a routine shower into an uplifting, sensorial experience:



Meet the Band : Scents like Watermelon Disco, Lavender Fields Forever, Sky Blue Malibu, Vanilla on Vinyl, Mango No .5, Born to Be Wild, and Rose Hips Don't Lie inspire high notes in the shower.

Really, Real Soap: Every bar contains natural fats like olive oil, castor oil, coconut oil, and organic shea butter, and some bars have added ingredients for natural exfoliation, to be inclusive for all skin types These inspired blends are c old process and handcrafted in the U.S.A. with globally sourced ingredients to make each soap a unique, immersive experience. Natural Deodorants: Rigorously tested for long-lasting freshness, no matter what your day has in store, even for a double-encore! This Aluminum-free formula pairs harmoniously with the soaps for an all-day sensory symphony.

Jukebox is also dedicated to very high safety standards and uses ISO 16128 and ISO 9235 Naturalness and International Fragrance Regulatory Association (IFRA) guidelines to ensure each product is safe and elevates your shower to chart-topping status. Jukebox is PETA and certified cruelty-free.

Consumers can now find Jukebox products at Walmart stores across the nation, on , and in nationwide CVS stores. This expansion is a testament to Jukebox's growing popularity since its DTC launch in 2023 and its mission to bring fun and effective personal care to a broader audience.

For more information and to explore the full range of products, visit myjukebox . Get social on Instagram (@myjukebox ) and TikTok (@myjukeboxsoap ) for the latest updates, product launches, and exclusive content. Join us on Spotify @Jukebox

to jam out to our inspired tunes for every scent in the band.

ABOUT JUKEBOX

Jukebox, dreamed up by a team of soap-loving ladies and the makers of Dr. Squatch, is a vibrant personal care brand reimagining the shower experience with music-inspired soaps and deodorants. Each product uses an artisanal method and saponification, ensuring natural, high-quality ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil are preserved. Created to meet the demand for women's personal care products that blend fun, nostalgia, and effectiveness, Jukebox turns daily routines into joyful moments. Committed to sustainability, Jukebox uses eco-friendly packaging and donates soap scraps to Eco-Soap Bank. Discover more at myjukebox

and @myjukebox .

