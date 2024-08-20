Central Cold Solutions Breaks Ground On New Cold Storage Facility Built By Ti Cold

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONWAY, Ark., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conway is getting colder! Arkansas's economic development has taken a significant leap forward with the groundbreaking of a new cutting-edge cold storage facility. It is expertly designed and constructed by Ti Cold. Central Cold Solutions is owned and operated by Shane and Susan Dickson.

This facility is strategically located at 1300 Mayor Lane in Conway to serve Little Rock and the surrounding region. The groundbreaking event highlighted the site, which will soon boast over 135,000 square feet and 17,650 pallet positions. The expansive site is expected to create at least 200 jobs for local and regional residents.

Accepting a new challenge is familiar territory for Shane and Susan. Renowned for their tireless work ethic and impressive track record, they have made their mark on numerous local enterprises, including their CCS trucking company, popular restaurants, convenience stores, and flourishing cowboy church.

"Shane and Susan's journey is a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and a deep-rooted commitment to creating a better tomorrow for everyone in our community," said Rob Adams, Executive Vice President, Ti Cold.

"Working with my regional manufactory and processing partners, I became aware of the need for a cold storage facility in the Conway community. We've dedicated the best of our time and attention to assuring Central Cold Solutions is a quality asset that will serve the area for decades to come," stated Shane Dickson, President and CEO of Central Cold Solutions.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, including executive representatives from the Conway Chamber of Commerce. Also present were Allen Dodson, Faulkner County Judge, and Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry.

"Congratulations, Shane Dickson, on embarking on this exciting new adventure, and we sincerely appreciate your trust in Ti Cold for this project!"

said Sam Tippmann, CEO/President of Ti Cold.

Ti Cold provided the crowd with detailed information about the project, with Rob Adams, Executive Vice President; Logan Stuller, Account Manager/Business Development; and Sam Tippmann, CEO/President of Ti Cold. Shane Dickson, President and CEO of Central Cold Solutions, also expressed his gratitude to Ti Cold for their partnership on the project.

Ti Cold has estimated that the facility will be ready and running by the early

second quarter of 2025.

About Ti Cold

Ti Cold is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Their consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana but makes an impact across the United States.

For more information, contact Rob Adams at 260-424-2222 or [email protected] .

About Central

Cold Solutions

Headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, Central Cold Solutions is the latest venture for Shane and Susan Dickson, who are well known in the southeastern United States for the quality of their professional trucking company and convenience stores. Learn more about Central Cold Solutions @ .

