US shares begin trading week on positive note

(MENAFN) Major US stock indices began the week on a positive note, extending the strong performance they had delivered in the previous week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86 points, or 0.21 percent, to 40,746 as of 9:55 a.m. EDT (13:55 GMT). This uptick follows a significant 2.9 percent increase recorded last week, reflecting continued investor optimism and market momentum.



The S&P 500 also experienced gains, adding seven points or 0.14 percent to reach 5,562. This rise builds on a robust 3.9 percent gain from the previous week, showcasing a sustained upward trend in broader market performance. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite increased by nearly 25 points, or 0.14 percent, reaching 17,657. The Nasdaq's performance is particularly notable given its impressive 5.2 percent surge last week, highlighting its strength in the tech sector and broader market gains.



In the volatility and bond markets, the VIX volatility index, known as the "fear index," climbed 2.8 percent to 15.21, indicating a slight increase in market uncertainty. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 0.15 percent to 3.889 percent, reflecting a dip in long-term interest rates. The US dollar index fell by 0.24 percent to 102.21, while the euro saw a modest increase of 0.13 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.1042.



The commodities market displayed mixed results as well. Gold prices decreased by 0.4 percent to USD2,496 per ounce, while silver saw a small increase of 0.3 percent, reaching USD29.11 per ounce. Oil prices also experienced a slight dip of around 0.3 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD79.39 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD75.30 per barrel. These movements reflect ongoing adjustments in commodity markets amid broader economic developments.

