The Plight Of Indigenous Language Speakers In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Mexico, the economic disparity between indigenous language speakers and non-speakers is stark and troubling.



Recent figures from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) reveal that 69% of indigenous language speakers live below the poverty line. This contrasts sharply with their non-indigenous counterparts.



Indigenous language speakers earn significantly less. For instance, in 2022, the average quarterly income for women who do not speak an indigenous language was 21,110 pesos (approximately $1,120).



However, for indigenous language-speaking women, this figure plummets to just 9,822 pesos ($525). Men face similar economic disparities.



Non-indigenous speakers earned 31,887 pesos ($1,700) on average, almost double the 17,281 pesos ($920) earned by indigenous speakers.







This economic gap is partly due to discrimination in employment and education, as highlighted by the disparities in income levels.



Despite facing these challenges, there has been a slow yet noticeable improvement in their financial situation over the years.



For example, the average quarterly income for indigenous speakers has increased from 9,796 pesos ($520) in 2016 to 13,708 pesos ($730) in 2022.



Such data underscores the critical need for targeted economic and educational policies to support this vulnerable group.



By addressing these inequalities, Mexico can make significant strides toward social justice and economic equity. This story isn't just about numbers; it's about real people facing daily challenges just to make ends meet.



The gradual increase in income highlights their resilience and the potential for change through sustained policy efforts.

