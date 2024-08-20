Tata Punch To Kia Sonet: Top 5 Suvs Under Rs 10 Lakh With Sunroof

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While it used to be a common feature in the compact segment, sunroof has made its way into the smaller segments too. There are now SUVs offering this feature for less than Rs 10 lakh. Here is a list of five SUVs which get sunroof at this price, or even less.

SUVs with sunroofs are becoming more popular since automakers have realised that this is one of the most requested features by consumers. Even if its usefulness and practicality have been questioned, it is nevertheless a well-liked feature that frequently causes consumers to back out.

Sunroofs are becoming more and more prevalent in smaller segments, even though they were previously only seen in the tiny category. SUVs with this functionality are now available for less than Rs10 lakh. This is a list of five SUVs with sunroofs that cost this much or less.

1.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The newest SUV in the Mahindra lineup, the XUV 3XO, is also the most reasonably priced vehicle with a panoramic sunroof. In the sub-compact SUV market, where other vehicles are available with an electric sunroof, this feature is a first. When the XUV 3XO was first introduced in India, it cost ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Nevertheless, these amenities are absent from the SUV's entry-level models. For the MX2 Pro model, the price of the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof is at least 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



2.

Hyundai Venue

With an electric sunroof, the new Hyundai Venue S Plus grade is now among the most affordable options in the subcompact SUV class. The model with an electric sunroof, priced at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), was introduced by the Korean automaker last week. Recently, Hyundai unveiled the Venue S (O) grade, which costs Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts an electric sunroof function.

3. Tata Punch

Tata Motors' smallest SUV is also among the most reasonably priced SUVs available in India with a sunroof. The base price of the Tata Punch is Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the versions with an electric sunroof is Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

4.

Kia Sonet

Kia introduced new entry-level Sonet sub-compact SUV models earlier this year, with a sunroof as one of the features. The new models were introduced by the Korean car giant, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh. The top-tier X-Line edition of the SUV costs Rs15.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the base model costs ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon, among other vehicles.

5.

Hyundai Exter

Exter, the smallest SUV from Hyundai, is also one of the most reasonably priced SUVs with an electric sunroof for less than Rs10 lakh. The starting price of the SUV, ex-showroom, is Rs 6.12 lakh. Prices for the sunroof-equipped Exter versions start at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).