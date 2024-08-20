(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Start of tenure comes on heels of IBAT commencing operations of world's first commercial modular Direct Lithium Extract (DLE) and first commercial DLE Plant in North America

CEO to accelerate global expansion of commercial DLE operations Jancik brings large-scale water infrastructure expertise

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Battery Metals Ltd.

(CSE: IBAT), announced its new CEO, Iris Jancik, has taken the helm of the company, effective today, following her June 3 appointment. Jancik will be focused on expanding commercial deployment of

IBAT's patented modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) plants and engaging with potential partners and buyers.

Iris Jancik, new CEO, IBAT.

Continue Reading

Now that IBAT has achieved its first commercial operations, she will advance ongoing discussions the company has held with large industrial companies, including automakers, as well as oil and gas majors and brine-resource owners, and seek additional prospects and potential stakeholders. Jancik succeeds Garry Flowers as CEO. Flowers joined IBAT for a two-year period, starting as president in July 2022 and then named CEO in December 2022.

IBAT established a global lithium industry milestone in July when it announced it achieved first lithium from the only modular DLE operation in the world and the first commercial DLE operation in North America at a facility outside Salt Lake City, Utah. The landmark plant is co-located at the operations of US Magnesium LLC and is successfully extracting lithium from a complex byproduct magnesium chloride/ lithium chloride resource derived from historic magnesium production.

"The timing of IBAT's breakthrough technology is ideal given soaring demand for lithium batteries to power EVs and energy storage. I look forward to accelerating our growth as we expand commercially to meeting this demand with an unmatched lithium extraction technology that can be cost-effectively and quickly deployed, sustainably operated to respect water resources, and easily scalable in a variety of brine resources," Jancik said. "I can think of no one better to partner with on this journey than our chief technology officer, founder and DLE pioneer, John Burba."



Prior to joining IBAT, Jancik served as CEO of IDE Americas, a subsidiary

of IDE Technologies, a global

desalination and

water treatment solutions company, where she was responsible for the development and operations of major infrastructure projects, including San Diego County Water Authority's Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, Calif., as well as other municipal and industrial water treatment plants. An engineer with extensive global contracting and management experience, she holds an M.B.A. in international business from Texas A&M University.

Poised for growth

"Given her track record of business growth and infrastructure development, Iris is the right person at the right time to lead IBAT and marshal expansion in the right places," said Burba. "With Iris' leadership, we are well positioned to realize our vision of mass production of cost-effective and sustainable lithium required for the energy transition."

Jancik, based in Texas, will immediately engage with colleagues, partners and potential partners in the U.S. and abroad. Her initial schedule includes travel to Europe, followed by a speaking engagement at the Financial Times Live Mining Summit in London, September 26-27.

More sustainable lithium extraction

IBAT's DLE technology selectively extracts lithium ions via absorption with a proprietary crystal structure, resulting in a lithium-chloride solution with the requisite feedstock purity to produce battery-grade lithium. The technology has been independently verified by SLR and Mehos Consulting to extract more than 97% of available lithium from Smackover brine.

IBAT's proprietary absorbent does not require chemicals in the extraction process. The technology extracts lithium from brine sources and returns the lithium-depleted brine back to its source. Due to the plant's advanced water recovery rate of up to 98% of water recycled, IBAT's technology is highly protective of sensitive water resources, based on Smackover brine testing by SLR and Mehos.

The modular system's small footprint can be installed at a variety of lithium brine resources around the world, including formations with active or inactive oil and gas operations. The system is easily scalable by adding modules for expansion.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on the development of environmentally responsible methods of extracting lithium compounds from brine. IBAT has developed a patented modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant which allows for rapid deployment to a resource holders production site.

IBAT is working with resource holders of oilfield brines, brine aquifers, and industrial customers with brine by-products. IBAT believes the modular design of its DLE plant provides significant initial costs savings to customers and the proprietary DLE technology lowers operating costs by selectively extracting lithium from the brine while efficiently removing contaminants.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Iris Jancik, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the plans and objectives of the Company, including statements with respect to the expected timing for commencement of production, and the production capacity of IBAT's initial DLE plant deployment with US Mag, expectations about the future operations of IBAT, and statements relating to anticipated future global lithium demand. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view", "believes" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained in the Company's public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.