Former J&K Minister Abdul Haq Khan Rejoins PDP After Two Years

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Haq Khan returned to the PDP on Tuesday, two years after he resigned from the party.

Khan served as minister for rural development, panchayati raj, and law and justice in the PDP-BJP coalition.

He had distanced himself from the PDP after the state fell in 2018.

Khan rejoined the PDP in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who visited his residence due to his ill health, a party leader said.

Khan was elected to the erstwhile legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir from Kupwara district's Lolab constituency twice in 2008 and 2014.

