Global Food Thickeners Market Size, Growth, Value, Demand Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Food thickeners are substances added to foods and beverages to alter their texture, most notably by increasing viscosity or thickness. These additives are crucial in food formulation and processing because they increase various products' sensory qualities, stability, and overall quality. Food thickeners enhance mouthfeel, prevent component separation, and accomplish certain textural properties.

The increase in disposable income and the benefits and various purposes of employing Food thickeners increase the global share. Furthermore, the rise in consumer consciousness will likely provide major growth opportunities for worldwide industry participants. However, price variations in food thickeners and high RandD expenses associated with their production may hinder market growth.

Market Dynamics

Increased Demand for Processed Food Accelerates the Market Expansion

Food thickeners serve to enhance the viscosity or thickness of food and beverages. The sensory attributes, stability, and quality of these substances provide advantageous contributions to the formulation and processing of food. Food thickeners enhance the sensory experience in the oral cavity, mitigate the occurrence of ingredient segregation, and contribute to the overall texture of food products. The textures and flavors of instant soups and sauces are indistinguishable. Modified starches and hydrocolloids are commonly employed in the food industry to enhance the creaminess or thickness of food products. Thickeners are required in dressings, ketchup, and mayonnaise to prevent the occurrence of separation and to uphold the desired viscosity.

The rise of urbanization and evolving consumer preferences has led to a surge in the demand for processed foods, resulting in the rising popularity of food thickeners. These additives contribute to the growth and stability of the food business by facilitating the attainment of desired textures and quality attributes in a diverse range of processed food products. Therefore, the market trend for food thickeners may undergo fluctuations over the projected period.

Innovation in Alternative Ingredients Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Novel thickeners such as plant-based alternatives or hydrocolloids allow differentiation and nutritional needs. Konjac flour from the root is becoming popular as an alternative to thickeners. Their gelling and stabilizing properties make these thickeners popular in vegan and vegetarian meals. Nielsen expects plant-based product sales in the US to rise 27% in 2020, indicating a strong demand for thickeners.

The clean label movement promotes natural, less processed foods and synthetic-free thickeners. Innovative hydrocolloids and plant-based thickeners are used in dairy replacements and gluten-free baked goods, proving their versatility. As a result, according to food thickeners market insights, consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable, and allergen-free food options drives the growth of these alternative ingredients, creating opportunities for producers to meet these demands.

Regional Insights

North America predominantly controlled the market due to the substantial demand for industrial items from the United States and Canada. The food and beverage industries in North America are mostly dominated by the United States and Canada, owing to their sophisticated and thriving enterprises in this sector. Numerous global corporations operating in the food processing and manufacturing sector contribute to the increase in demand for the product.

In addition, the consumption of pastries, muffins, and cupcakes has witnessed a notable surge in popularity across North America. Baking and confectionery enterprises engage in the development of novel thickening agents. Furthermore, the region has a pressing demand for an increased supply of bread and confectionery. Food manufacturers in North America must adhere to stringent safety and labeling regulations. Adherence to these regulations poses significant challenges and incurs substantial expenses. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for the oversight and regulation of food additives within the United States. This regulatory body enforces these chemicals' maximum usage levels and labeling requirements. Noncompliance with regulations and standards can result in product recalls and financial penalties. Moreover, it is anticipated that this particular sector would undergo adjustments to cater to the health-conscious and discerning consumers prevalent in the area.

Europe is a significant market place. A strong baking and confectionery business and expanding consumer demand will boost European food thickener demand. European food thickening businesses export flavor additives and thickener mixtures. Western Europe exports the most, but Eastern Europe is manufacturing more. German food thickeners had the largest market share, while the UK was Europe's fastest-growing. Demand for packaged juices and energy drinks will likely boost market growth over the projection period. European food thickener companies export flavor additive mixtures and value-added goods. Manufacturers are expanding in Eastern Europe, whereas exporters are mostly in Western Europe.

Key Highlights



The

global food thickeners market size

was valued at

USD 13.60 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 21.83 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 5.4%

during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Starch, protein, and hydrocolloid are subtypes of type. Hydrocolloid has the largest market share.

According to the source, the market is divided into three segments: plant, animal, and microbial. Plant source is a big market contributor.

By application, the market can be divided into Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, Gravies, Beverages, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Convenience, and Processed Food. Bakeries drove market expansion.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of % over the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of % over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global food thickeners market are Cargill, ADM, DuPont, Tate and Lyle, CP Kelco, Kerry, Ingredion, Ashland, TIC Gums, FDL Limited, Naturex, Medline Industries, and Darling Ingredients.

Market News



In September 2023, in response to client demands for inspiration, innovation, and faster time-to-market, Cargill established its first European Protein Innovation Hub in Saint-Cyr en Val, France.

In September 2023, ADM and Syngenta Group agreed to collaborate on low-carbon next-generation oilseeds and improved varieties to meet the rising demand for biofuels and other products.



Global Food Thickeners Market: Segmentation

By Type



Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloid



By Source



Plant

Animal

Microbial



By Application



Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, and Gravies

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Convenience and Processed Food



By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



