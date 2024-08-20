ECI Issues Notification For First Phase Of Polls In J&K
Date
8/20/2024 6:15:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the three-phased assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in which 24 segments will go to polls on September 18.
With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process for the candidates has started.
The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30 and the date of poll, if necessitated, is September 18.
In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in Jammu region will go to polls.
The seats are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley.
Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal will go to polls in Jammu region.
