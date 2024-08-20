Fire Contained At Industrial Facility In Ternopil Region Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air raid alert overnight Tuesday, August 20, the Russians hit an industrial facility in Ternopil region in the western part of Ukraine.

This was reported by local officials, Ukrinform heard.

"At around 3:00 at night, we received a report of a fire at one of the enterprises in the city of Ternopil. Upon arrival at the scene, it was established that the fire started after an oil tank was hit. To put out the fire, nearly 90 firefighters and 20 firetrucks were involved. Two firefighting trains from Ternopil and Lviv scrambled to the scene," said local emergency service chief Viktor Masley.

Ukraine downs 28 incoming air targets overnight Tue

At 6:50, the blaze was contained. The fire is currently being put out, the State Emergency Service reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire broke out in Ternopil region overnight Tuesday during an air raid alert.

Photo: State Emergency Service