Australia, Indonesia Finalize Defense Co-Operation Agreement

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Australia and Indonesia signed on Tuesday a treaty-level defense cooperation agreement, which allow Australian and Indonesian to operate from each other's countries as well as enhancing collaboration in Asia-Pacific region.

"This agreement will be a vital plank for our two countries to support each other's security, which is vital to both countries, but also to the stability of the region that we share," Albanese told a joint press in Canberra with Indonesian Defense and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Subianto described the agreement as a significant advancement in defense cooperation between the two nations and would address some legal details.

"We have had our ups and downs as the political situation and the geopolitical situation of course evolved, but I think we are very happy today to have several decades of very close cooperation" he added. Subianto who would assume the presidency in October, expressed his keenness for an Australian cooperation in economy, agriculture, food security and combating international drug trafficking. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles noted that after two years of negotiation, the agreement was successful, saying that it was important for the national security of both countries, as it would provide great level of alignment between the two nations as well as offer more training opportunities. (end) aab

