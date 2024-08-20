Discover Unmatched Thrills with Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort’s Water Adventure Package

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dive into a world of excitement and relaxation at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, where the perfect blend of exciting watersports and luxurious accommodations awaits.

Nestled along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, the Water Adventure Package allows guests to enjoy an overnight stay in a luxurious Deluxe Room with a breathtaking sea view, ensuring a rejuvenating experience.



Start your day right with a delectable buffet breakfast for two adults and two children under six years old, a perfect way to recharge you for a day filled with thrilling activities. The package offers an exciting 15-minute Banana Boat Ride for the whole family. Also, you can explore the calm waters with one hour of kayak and stand-up paddle usage, allowing you to connect with nature while enjoying the serene surroundings.



In addition to these fun-filled water activities, guests can take advantage of the complimentary access to the resort’s pool and private beach, where they can unwind under the sun or take a refreshing dip in crystal-clear waters.



To make the experience even more convenient, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort offers early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, giving guests more time to have fun in the resort.



