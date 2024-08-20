Salience Health Expands With New Facility In Frisco, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salience is excited to announce the opening of its newest facility in

Frisco, Texas, located in the Frisco Medical Pavilion at 12850 Dallas Parkway, Suite 200. The new will officially open its doors in September 2024, offering comprehensive mental health services to the growing community of Frisco and surrounding areas.

This state-of-the-art facility is part of Salience Health's ongoing mission to relentlessly pursue remission and recovery, one patient at a time. With a focus on personalized and collaborative care, the Frisco location will offer a full spectrum of services, including depression care programs, TMS therapy , medication management, specialized talk therapy , and ancillary services like cognitive testing, home sleep testing, and lab work.

Katherine Kriske, Chief Growth Officer at Salience Health, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion: "Our new Frisco location is a testament to our dedication to serving the mental health needs of North Texas. We are thrilled to bring our innovative, patient-centered approach to care closer to home for many of our patients."

Salience Health's Collaborative Depression Care Program , a cornerstone of their treatment offerings, will be available at the Frisco location. This is a six-month long structured program designed to educate and empower patients to set treatment priorities and goals and to receive regular touchpoints and support from our Care Team, so that our patients can effectively partner with their providers to work toward remission of their depressive illness. Our goal is to deliver high-intensity, specialized depression care to promote the quickest path to improvement for our patients. This program is part of Salience Health's commitment to providing measurement-based, patient-centric care for optimal mental health outcomes.

The Frisco facility's strategic location in the Frisco Medical Pavilion, across from UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco, offers convenient access for residents in the surrounding areas, making it easier for patients to receive the mental health support they need.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit SalienceHealth or call 469-379-8222.

About Salience Health

Salience Health is a leading mental health provider in North Texas, offering a range of services designed to improve the quality of life for patients through innovative, evidence-based treatment options. With multiple locations across the region, Salience Health is dedicated to delivering personalized care that meets the unique needs of each patient.

