Brazilian Coffee Exports To China Surge Nearly 40% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, the Brazilian coffee industry, as reported by Cecafé, experienced a substantial 39.94% increase in its exports to China.



This growth occurred in the first seven months of 2024 compared to 2023. The strengthening trade relationship between Brazil and China is evident. China has become a key for Brazilian coffee.



Brazil holds the position of the world's largest coffee producer and exporter. Favorable climate and vast coffee-growing regions support this status.



The country produces both Arabica and Robusta varieties. Arabica remains the more prominent export. China's growing middle class and coffee culture make it an attractive market for Brazil.



Brazil exported 594,284 60-kilogram coffee bags to China from January to July 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the 424,661 bags shipped in 2023.







The volume increase corresponds with a 36.05% rise in export revenue. Brazilian coffee producers benefit economically from this growth.



China ranked as the 13th largest importer of Brazilian coffee in early 2024. This position reflects China's growing influence in the global coffee market.



A burgeoning coffee culture and demand for high-quality products drive this influence. China has been Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009. The coffee trade plays a significant role in this relationship.



Brazilian coffee exports increased by 46.3% in early 2024 compared to 2023. This growth achieved a historic record in foreign sales.



Strong global demand and competitive pricing support this trend. Brazilian coffee exports continue to rise worldwide.



The nearly 40% rise in Brazilian coffee exports to China highlights dynamic international trade. The Chinese market holds strategic importance for Brazilian coffee producers.



China's evolving coffee culture likely boosts demand for Brazilian coffee. This growth further solidifies trade ties between the two nations.

