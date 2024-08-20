War Update: 158 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military reported 158 combat engagements with the Russian invasion force along the frontline.

That's according to the spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, 158 combat clashes took place. More than a third of them were recorded in the Pokrovsk axis," said the spokesman.

Kharkiv axis: Russia made five assault attempts near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 14 assaults in the areas of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Synkivka, Andriivka, and toward Lozova.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian troops held back 11 attacks in the districts of Hrakivka, Novosadove, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, and Torske.

Siversk axis: Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Ivanodaryivka, Spirne, and Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attempts by the enemy to break through their defenses in the Ivanivske and Andriivka areas in Donetsk region.

Toretsk axis: the enemy unsuccessfully tried 24 times to advance in the areas of Pivnichne, New York, Nelypivka, Zalizne and, most actively, near Toretsk, where the Russians also launched five glide bombs.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 63 attacks, most of them near Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Vozdvyzhenka.

Kurakhove axis: Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Nevelske and Kostiantynivka, where the invaders tried 11 times to penetrate Ukrainian defense lines.

Vremivka axis: the enemy made five attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk region, having also attacked from the side of Volodymyrivka and Solodke.

Orikhiv and Huliaipole axes: the invaders took no offensive action.

Prydniprovska axis: Ukraine's forces repelled a Russian assault on their positions.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. Ukraine's forces observed no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Across the border in Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains their military presence, pursuing reconnaissance.

Ukraine's forces are working to exhaust Russia's combat potential, including during a raid in Kursk region.

As reported earlier, Russia's war casualties over the past day have amounted to 1,330 killed or wounded.