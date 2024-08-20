Superior Van & Mobility Acquires Accessible Van Rentals Of Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Van & Mobility , a leading mobility solutions provider, is pleased to announce the of Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan . This strategic merger expands Superior Van & Mobility's wheelchair-accessible vehicle rental in Michigan and reinforces its commitment to providing top-notch mobility solutions to customers in need.Integrating Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan into the Superior Van & Mobility family brings together two companies with a shared vision of enhancing independence and mobility for individuals with disabilities. Customers of Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality, accessible rental vehicles and exceptional customer service they have come to rely on.After almost 32 years in business, Hugh and Kathy Platt, now previous owners of Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan, were considering retirement and looking for the right partnership. "It has been with thoughtfulness and care that I decided Superior Van and Mobility was the right company to continue to serve our customer base," stated Hugh Platt. He continued, "Superior has an excellent reputation with locations throughout the United States. Not only do they provide accessible van rentals, but they also sell new and used accessible vehicles.""This merger aligns with our mission to provide greater mobility and independence for our customers. With the addition of expanded mobility rental fleet vehicles, we can now serve more Michigan community customers," said Sam Cook, owner of Superior Van & Mobility.Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable and accessible vehicle rental services. Superior Van & Mobility will continue to honor this legacy while introducing new opportunities and advancements in mobility technology.For more information about the merger and the services offered, please visit or contact Dawn Dodson, Corporate Marketing Director, at 317-464-7111 or ....About Superior Van & Mobility:Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility's seventeen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, and Michigan.About Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan:Accessible Van Rentals of Michigan has been a trusted provider of accessible vehicle rental services, dedicated to meeting the mobility needs of customers across Michigan. Known for their quality vehicles and excellent customer service, they have built a strong reputation in the community.

