SASOL LIMITED: AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

performance Sasol's results for the year ended 30 June 2024 were negatively impacted by challenging conditions, with continued pressure from constrained margins and depressed chemicals prices resulting in of R275,1 billion being 5% lower than the prior year. However, these factors were partially offset by the stronger rand oil price, improved refining margins, reduced total costs and higher sales volumes. Additionally, Sasol's stronger operational performance in the fourth quarter contributed to an overall stronger performance in the second half of the year. A loss before interest and tax (LBIT) of R27,3 billion was incurred compared to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R21,5 billion in the prior year. This decline was mainly due to increased asset impairments, lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, translation losses and reduced derivative gains. An impairment loss of R56,7 billion net of tax (R74,9 billion gross) was recorded, mainly relating to the following impairments:

Chemicals America Ethane value chain (Alcohols, Alumina, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol and associated shared assets) cash generating unit (CGU) of R45,5 billion net of tax (R58,9 billion gross). The impairments are primarily driven by external conditions, including prolonged softer market pricing and outlook;

A total of R3,9 billion net of tax (R5,3 billion gross) relating to the Chemicals Africa Polyethylene, Chlor-Alkali & Polyvinyl Chloride, and South African Wax value chain CGUs, of which R0,9 billion net of tax (R1,2 billion gross) was impaired at 31 December 2023. The further impairment at 30 June 2024 relates to the Polyethylene CGU as a result of oversupply and reduced demand in the global market. The South African Wax value chain CGU remains fully impaired; and Secunda liquid fuels refinery CGU of R5,7 billion net of tax (R7,8 billion gross), which remains fully impaired at 30 June 2024. The prior year included impairments of R33,7 billion (gross) mainly due to the Secunda liquid fuels refinery CGU (R35,3 billion), South African Wax value chain CGU (R0,9 billion), China Essential Care Chemicals CGU (R0,9 billion), offset by a reversal of the US Tetramerisation CGU impairment (R3,6 billion).

Key metrics 2024 2023 Change % (LBIT)/EBIT (R million) (27 305) 21 520 > (100)% Headline earnings (R million) 11 513 33 777 (66)

% Basic (loss)/earnings per share (Rand) (69,94) 14,00 > (100)% Headline earnings per share (Rand) 18,19 53,75 (66)

% Interim dividend (Rand per share) 2,00 7,00 (71)

% Final dividend (Rand per share) - 10,00 > (100)%



Net asset value 2024 2023 Change % Total assets (R million) 364 980 433 838 (16)

% Total liabilities (R million) 217 553 232 314 6

% Total equity (R million) 147 427 201 524 (27)

%

Turnover

EBIT/(LBIT)1 2024 2023

2024 2023 R million R million

R million R million



Energy business



28 876 27 666 Mining 3 210 2 580 12 158 11 988 Gas 6 703 6 432 118 864 118 708 Fuels 18 947 (7

128)



Chemicals business



66 883 70 586 Africa 6 290 17 669 41 805 44 942 America (61

209) (543) 42 201 48 194 Eurasia (2

388) (1

188) - - Corporate Centre 1 142 3 698 310 787 322 084 Group performance (27

305) 21 520 (35

676) (32

388) Intersegmental turnover

275 111 289 696 External turnover

1

Loss before interest and tax

Dividend

The Company's dividend policy was based on 2,5x to 2,8x Core headline earnings per share (CHEPS). The disconnect between headline earnings and cashflow generation, as well as elevated leverage levels, has necessitated a revision to the company's dividend policy.

The Sasol Limited board of directors (the Board) approved a change in the Company's dividend policy. The revised policy is based on 30% of free cash flow generated provided that net debt (excluding leases) is below USD4 billion on a sustained basis. Free cash flow is defined as before discretionary capital spend and dividends paid.

The actual net debt for 2024 of USD4,1 billion exceeds the net debt trigger in the new dividend policy and results in no final dividend being declared for 2024, resulting in a full year dividend of R2 per share.

Short-form statement

This announcement is the responsibility of the Board and is only a summary of the information in Sasol Limited's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30

June

2024 (the Annual Financial Statements). The Annual Financial Statements have been audited by Sasol's external auditors, KPMG, who expressed an unmodified opinion thereon. Financial figures in this announcement have been correctly extracted from the audited Annual Financial Statements. This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to paragraph 16A(j) of IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The information in this announcement has not been audited and reported on by Sasol Limited's external auditors.

Any investment decision should also take into consideration the information contained in the Annual Financial Statements, published on SENS on 20

August

2024, via the JSE link. The Annual Financial Statements, including KPMG's unmodified opinion, are available through a secure electronic manner at the election of the person requesting inspection, and have been published and can be found on the company's website, , and can also be viewed on the JSE link,

