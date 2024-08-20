Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 20: Rate of 8 gm gold DROPS by Rs 80

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Aug 20) is Rs 6,660 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,265 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,660 (Rs 6,670 on Aug 19)
8 gram- Rs 53,280 (Rs 53,360)
10 gram- Rs 66,600 (Rs 66,700)
100 gram- Rs 6,66,000 (Rs 6,67,000)
1 gram- Rs 7,265 (Rs 7,277 on Aug 19)
8 gram- Rs 58,120 (Rs 58,216)
10 gram- Rs 72,650 (Rs 72,770)
100 gram- Rs 7,26,500 (Rs 7,27,700)
1 gram- Rs 5,449 (Rs 5,457)
8 gram- Rs 43,592 (Rs 43,656)
10 gram- Rs 54,490 (Rs 54,570)
100 gram- Rs 5,44,900 (Rs 5,45,700)
