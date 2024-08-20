Tamil Film Industry To Stop Working From November 1? TFPC Issue Directives, Give 'Red Card' To Dhanush

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a decisive move, the Tamil Producers' Council has announced a temporary halt to film production starting from November 1. This measure comes in response to recent challenges, including escalating salaries and disruptions in production schedules.

The decision follows a recent meeting where the Tamil Film Producers' Council addressed growing concerns over the rising wages of actors and technicians. Despite receiving high pay, some professionals have been problematic, either skipping shoots or abandoning projects, which has led to significant financial losses for producers.

During the meeting, several critical orders were issued:

- New Shoots Suspended: No new film productions will begin after August 15.

- Completion of Current Projects: Films currently in production must finish shooting by October 31.

- OTT Release Delay: Movies featuring major stars will be released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical release.

- Red Card to Dhanush: Actor Dhanush has been issued a red card, and producers wishing to cast him in future projects must seek approval from the Tamil Film Producers' Council.

Additionally, the Council is planning to establish a new committee to create updated guidelines for future productions.

The Tamil Film Producers' Council is also preparing for a strike due to these ongoing issues, a move that has sparked controversy within the Tamil Actor's Council. The Actors' Council has condemned the decision, claiming it was made unilaterally without proper consultation.

As the industry faces this significant disruption, all eyes are on how these measures will impact the Tamil film landscape and whether they will lead to lasting changes in production practices.