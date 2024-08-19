Africa’S Sovereign Debt Crisis: A Threshold Surpassed

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claver Gatete announced at the 44th SADC summit in Harare that Africa's sovereign debt has now surpassed $1 trillion. This situation signals a severe fiscal crisis, with many countries facing or at high risk of excessive indebtedness.



Gatete, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, stressed the urgent need for local and innovative solutions as external financing declines.



Claver Gatete, a prominent Rwandan economist and politician, has served notably as Rwanda's of Finance and Economic Planning. Renowned for his deep involvement in shaping Rwanda's economic policies,



Speaking in Harare, Gatete addressed the summit's theme of fostering innovation to unlock sustainable economic growth and industrial development within SADC.



He noted that the debt crisis coincides with the reduction in long-term concessional financing, public development aid, and foreign direct investments.







Moreover, Gatete emphasized the necessity for Africa to form a united stance on global financial architecture reform. This reform is crucial to ensuring that African needs are addressed at next year's financing conference in Spain.



"We must turn inward for local solutions, including national resource mobilization and innovative climate financing, to support our development," he declared.



He also highlighted the SADC region's wealth in critical minerals like gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, chrome, graphite, and platinum, alongside substantial agricultural and livestock resources.

Regional Integration and Innovation

Gatete argued that regional integration is crucial for sustainable industrialization. He pointed out that fragmented approaches will not create the necessary jobs or reduce poverty and inequality.



"There is no reason for Africa to import food worth $120 billion annually when SADC could be the continent's breadbasket," Gatete remarked.



He also discussed the DRC and Zambia's electric battery project, using it as proof of concept for mineral enrichment. Additionally, he outlined a roadmap for expanding this approach to other minerals, such as diamonds.



Gatete concluded that with the right investments, Africa could boost innovations in agriculture, health, education, finance, and transportation.



In short, this comprehensive strategy underscores the importance of Africa's self-reliance and innovation in addressing fiscal challenges.



It also highlights the need to transform Africa's vast natural and human resources into sustainable growth and development.

MENAFN19082024007421016031ID1108577510