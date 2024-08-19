Currency Dynamics: The US Dollar Dips As Brazil Anticipates Policy Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the spot US dollar (USDBRL) continued its downward trend, influenced by the anticipated easing of US monetary policy starting in September and statements from Gabriel Galípolo, Brazil's Director of Monetary Policy.



The US dollar closed at R$5.4120, a decrease of 1.02%. Internationally, the dollar weakened further. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, dropped by 0.57%.



Throughout the week, the dollar fell 0.86% against the Brazilian real. The weakening was notable even on the global stage, particularly against a recovering yen.



Investors are now keenly watching for the Federal Reserve to begin a monetary easing cycle at their September meeting, bolstered by positive economic data from the US.



Market participants currently assign a 77.5% likelihood that the Fed will reduce rates by 0.25 percentage points next month.





U.S. Fed Rate Cuts and Brazil's Selic Rate Outlook

This would mark the first rate change since July 2023 and could adjust the interest rates to between 5.00% and 5.25%. Just a day earlier, this probability was pegged at 75%.



As the US Federal Reserve contemplates rate cuts, the attractiveness of the dollar declines alongside falling Treasury yields.



Investors are also looking forward to the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, where central bank officials gather annually.



They are particularly eager for insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech this Friday.



In Brazil, market anticipators are pricing in a possible increase in the Selic rate at the September meeting due to the strong performance of the Brazilian economy and a weakening currency.



Today, Gabriel Galípolo indicated that the Central Bank will delay any decisions until the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting in four weeks.



They intend to collect extensive data and remain receptive to any necessary policy adjustments concerning the Selic. He stressed that every option is under consideration.

