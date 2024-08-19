Sammy Azzouz Selected To Investopedia's Advisor Council

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTWOOD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Services

President and CEO, Sammy Azzouz, was selected as a founding member of Investopedia's Advisor Council. The Investopedia Advisor Council is a select group of independent financial advisors committed to making financial education more accessible for all, and dedicated to empowering fellow advisors, their clients, and Investopedia readers.



"For over two decades I've been on a mission to help ease the stress and complexity people feel when dealing with money matters," says Sammy Azzouz. "I am honored to be chosen by Investopedia and to work alongside this elite group of advisors to further our joint financial literacy missions."

Sammy is the author of Beyond The Basics: Maximizing, Allocating, and Protecting Your Capital , which focuses on the key decisions that help individuals increase their wealth, and he shares his thoughts on financial planning and investments through his blog,

The Boston Advisor .

He is also the host of Heritage Financial's podcast,

Wealthy Behavior .

Advisor Council members applied to this program and are paid Investopedia contributors.

About Heritage Financial:

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized wealth management for busy, successful people nationwide.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349



SOURCE Heritage Financial Services