Favergray Delivers The Aston At Town Center: 278-Unit Multifamily Community In Jacksonville, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is proud to announce the successful completion and delivery of The Aston at Town Center, a luxurious multifamily community situated on approximately 4.6 acres near The Saint Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Aston at Town Center has quickly become a distinguished addition to Jacksonville, offering a living experience that combines modern luxury and walkability. With its prime location and top-notch amenities, the community is poised to set new standards for upscale apartment living in the area.

Spanning an impressive 502,681 square feet, the community consists of a five-story building and six-story parking garage. The community offers a variety of amenities to enhance residents' daily lives, including a clubhouse that serves as a hub for fitness and recreation, a serene courtyard, a dog park, and a pool with the aesthetic of a luxurious resort.

The construction of the community showcases FaverGray's expertise, with a wood frame structure adorned with brick, fiber cement trim, stucco, and metal panel exterior façade. The building slabs are constructed using post-tensioned concrete on grade, with two levels of post-tension concrete podium at the clubhouse.

"It is with great honor that we announce the completion of The Aston at Town Center," expressed Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President of FaverGray, highlighting our dedication to delivering exceptional construction projects tailored to the specific needs of developers and owner/operators. "Through this achievement, we aim to establish new standards for quality within the multifamily industry," added Hinson.

"We take immense pride in the hard work and dedication of our team that brought The Aston at Town Center to fruition," stated John Kitchens, Division Leader of FaverGray. "Their commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail not only ensured the timely delivery of this project but also exemplify our unwavering dedication to exceeding the expectations of developers and owner/operators, thus setting a definitive standard of quality and reliability in the construction industry," shared Kitchens.

Aston at Town Center showcases FaverGray's dedication to delivering outstanding construction projects that not only meet but exceed the expectations of developers and owner/operators, as well as, and residents.

About FaverGray:

FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

