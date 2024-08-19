(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 3R (RRRP3) released its first operational update post-Enauta merger, recording daily production of 54.9 thousand barrels in July.



This demonstrates a year-on-year increase of 5.9% and an 8.6% rise from June. Challenges such as planned maintenance interruptions shaped this period's landscape.



Despite setbacks, the company's output grew short-term, with onshore operations maintaining a resilient 35 thousand boepd recently.



Itaú BBA assessed the operational data neutrally. They highlighted that maintenance stops kept July's production below the potential of the newly expanded company.



This situation is likely to persist into August, especially as maintenance at the FPSO in Papa Terra continues.



Without the production stops, July's output would have reached 73 thousand barrels per day. This figure significantly overshadows the 55 thousand boepd reported.







The company expects a 6 thousand boepd increase this year from closing Parque das Conchas and the PPT-50 well at Papa Terra.

Navigating Challenges: 3R Petroleum's Post-Merger Production Dynamics

XP Investimentos also expressed a neutral view regarding the operational data, despite observing a slight monthly decline.



July's production of 83 thousand bpd, lower than Q1's average, was expected due to declines at the Atlanta and Papa Terra fields.



Nonetheless, XP maintains a positive outlook for 3R Petroleum's future, predicting a significant production rebound starting in September.



JPMorgan pointed out a 2.3% month-on-month decrease in July's production, which amounted to 42.9 thousand boed.



They attributed this decline to lower outputs in offshore and Recôncavo areas, coupled with the maintenance stop at Papa-Terra.



Despite these figures, JPMorgan anticipates a neutral market response, reaffirming a buy recommendation with a target price of R$ 56.



In summary, 3R Petroleum is set for recovery and growth, overcoming merger challenges with strategic maintenance and strong onshore production.

