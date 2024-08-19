عربي


Inaugural Qatar Classic Chess Cup From Aug 29

The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chess Association (QCA) yesterday announced the hosting of the inaugural edition of the Qatar Classic Chess Cup which will take place from August 29 to September 4.

The tournament, which will take place at the Qatar Chess Training Center, will be only open for male and female Qatar players, said the QCA.

QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka said the Qatar Classic Chess Cup is one of the new tournaments by the association, which aims to increase the popularity of chess among Qatari men and women, and create a competitive environment for players.

He added that the tournament comes within the Federation's plans to bring about a qualitative shift in the game, and is considered a valuable opportunity for the National Teams Committee to discover more promising talents for future challenges.

Al Mudahka stressed that the championship falls within the main objectives set by the QCA's Board of Directors to expand the base of the game, build a generation that supports the national teams, and leads the game in Arab, continental, and international events.

