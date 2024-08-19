Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With Goody Garage Doors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Goody Garage Doors ("Goody"), one of the leading residential garage door service companies in Phoenix.

"Travis and the team have built

a strong reputation in the Phoenix synonymous with quality and best-in-class service. We are thrilled to officially welcome Goody to the Guild team," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.



Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a“made for you” brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. More information about Guild can be found at

"Goody's growth over the last several years is truly remarkable. The strength of the underlying business is a testament to Travis' leadership and the commitment from the broader Goody team to providing superior customer service within the Phoenix market. I feel truly honored to call Travis my partner and friend," said Joe Delaney, Co-Founder of Guild.



Travis Trentham, Owner and CEO of Goody, noted, "From my first conversation with Joe, Jordan, Sean, and the rest of the Guild team, I knew they were different. It was clear how much they valued the Goody brand and the employees who have had a hand in helping build it over the last several years. I am incredibly excited for the future and believe that through our collective partnership, we can be successful in growing Goody to become an even more dominant player in Phoenix."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

About Goody Garage Doors

Goody Garage Doors is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 2018. The business is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company boasts over 3,500 positive Google reviews

and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 5.0 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in Arizona. Goody Garage Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Goody Garage Doors can be found at .

