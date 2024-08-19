Pioneer Of Comfort And Performance, SITKA Gear Set To Redefine Concealment Technology On September 9

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear, the established leader in high-performance hunting apparel, is set to unveil the latest innovation in concealment on September 9.The full array of SITKA Gear products will go on sale at sitkagear and in SITKA retail stores beginning the morning of September 9. To be among the first to experience this new innovation, SITKA fans can sign up here .About SITKASITKA, based in Bozeman, Montana, created and leads the technical hunting apparel category. The company is recognized for its commitment to continually improving the life experience of the hunter and for its support of healthy ecosystems and wildlife populations. SITKA products work together in systems, and each piece is designed and tested rigorously in both the lab and the field. SITKA is owned by W.L. Gore & Associates, an advanced materials company well known for Gore-TexTM fabrics and many other industry-leading innovations that provide durable comfort and protection to outdoor enthusiasts. Go to sitkagear to learn more about how SITKA enhances the full life experience of the hunter.

