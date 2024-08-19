Landry/French Construction Acquires Melbourne-Based MH Williams Construction Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SCARBOROUGH, MAINE, ME, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landry/French announced its of MH Williams Construction Group, a Melbourne, Florida-based construction firm, established in 1987.



Having served Brevard County for over 37 years, MH Williams will continue under the leadership of Mike Williams, Jr., and retain its name. The acquisition will be mutually beneficial, with MH Williams leveraging Landry/French's deep resources and capabilities in preconstruction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), while allowing Landry/French to expand its geographical reach. MH Williams employees will join the Landry/French Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).



“This marks an exciting new chapter for the company,” stated Mike Williams, Jr., President of MH Williams. "The partnership is an ideal fit for MH Williams, its employees, and our clients, and will provide the resources and financial strength to compete for larger, more complex construction projects. I'm excited about our future and the opportunities it will present to our employees and clients. I look forward to what we can achieve together.”



“As part of the firm's growth strategy, Landry/French has been actively seeking to acquire a firm and expand geographically for almost two years. We were impressed by MH Williams' great reputation, and our cultures and core values aligned,” said Kevin French, CEO and Chairman of Landry/French Construction.“Joining the two companies will be mutually beneficial.”



For nearly four decades, MH Williams has completed hundreds of successful projects in Florida's Space Coast, including high-tech office buildings and data centers for Fortune 500 companies as well as healthcare, education, aviation, and hospitality projects.



About Landry/French Construction

Founded in 2010, Landry/French is one of Northern New England's leading commercial construction management companies. The firm's experience includes a diverse range of projects including education, healthcare, commercial, corporate, financial, and housing.



Landry/French was recognized as a Top New England Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR) for the past 5 years. Other awards and recognition include six AGC Build Maine Awards; Best Places to Work in Maine for the past nine consecutive years; and the Governor's Award for Business Excellence. In addition, Landry/French was named to the Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2021, 2017 and 2016.



Clients include Abbott Laboratories, Colby College, Department of Veterans Affairs, MaineHealth, New England Cancer Specialists, The Jackson Laboratory, State of Maine, and University of Maine to name a few.



Landry/French is a 100% Employee-Owned Company.

Lisa Stevens

Landry/French Construction

email us here

+1 207-730-5566

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn