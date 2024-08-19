WHO Records Over 1,900 Attacks On Health Care Facilities In Ukraine Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the WHO Country Office in Ukraine has recorded 1,940 Russian on Ukraine's care system.

WHO said this in a news release , Ukrinform reports.

This is the highest number WHO has ever recorded in any humanitarian emergency globally to date.

"For over 2.5 years now, 86% of all such attacks have impacted health facilities, with a significant proportion of such attacks involving heavy weapons. Moreover, WHO-verified attacks on health facilities have intensified significantly since December 2023 – occurring on a near-daily basis," the press release said.

WHO also stated that access to health care for communities residing close to the frontlines has been largely constrained with increased risk of illness and death for populations living there as well as elsewhere. Since February 2022, on average, 200 ambulances per year have been damaged or destroyed in shelling attacks.

"In 2024, we are observing a lot of double-tap attacks," said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine. "Now we have more shelling of civilian infrastructure than before. We are losing colleagues – health-care workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics. This year, many more healthcare workers have also been injured than before. According to WHO data, first responders and health transportation are 3 times more likely to suffer harm from attacks compared to other healthcare personnel."

The data clearly shows an increase in casualty rates. Last year, 24 deaths among health workers and patients were documented, but during the first 7.5 months of 2024, a total of 34 people have died from attacks on health care. Furthermore, the level of injuries this year has not only exceeded the numbers reported in 2023, but also those of 2022, already amounting to 229 people. In sum, every fourth attack on health care this year has resulted in injuries.

Also according to WHO-collated data, 42% of all attacks since 2022 have impacted primary health-care services. In 2024 so far, the greatest burden of injury and mortality has affected secondary care, with every fifth attack resulting in injury. For emergency medical care, every second attack results in injury.

"Despite the relentless attacks health authorities continue to respond quickly to needs and challenges," the statement said.

Since February 2022, we at WHO have reached 15 million people with health interventions nationwide. In 2024, we are focusing our primary efforts on the humanitarian needs of 3.4 million people.